LONDON May 31 Prices of the best central London
homes could halve if the euro zone breaks up, as the safe-haven
appeal of sterling disappears and weaker European currencies
give rise to bargains elsewhere, research showed.
An ensuing collapse in global equity prices would also force
buyers to seek cheaper alternatives, the report from British
developer Development Securities said.
Luxury London house prices have rocketed in recent years as
economic turmoil in Europe and political uprisings across north
Africa and the Middle East prompted investors to shield their
wealth by buying property in the UK capital.
The price of such properties has risen 44 percent over the
last three years, more than double the increase in the capital
as a whole, property consultant Knight Frank said.
"The prime central London residential market has seemingly
defied the laws of gravity in the past few years," said Michael
Marx, chief executive of Development Securities.
"However, the property industry knows, perhaps better than
most, that nothing goes on forever."
As Greece's financial crisis deepens, governments and
private companies are preparing for the eventuality of it
leaving the single currency, and a complete break-up of the
European bloc.
The report also showed nationals of eastern Europe and the
former Soviet republics bought the most expensive London homes,
paying 6.2 million pounds ($9.7 million) on average, followed by
Middle Eastern buyers who paid an average of 4 million pounds.