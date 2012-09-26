* Protesters clash with police in Madrid and Athens
* Demonstrators reject new austerity measures
* Spain inches towards international rescue package
By Renee Maltezou and Julien Toyer
ATHENS/MADRID, Sept 26 Demonstrators have
clashed with police on the streets of Athens and Madrid in an
upsurge of popular anger at new austerity measures being imposed
on two of the euro zone's most vulnerable economies.
In some of the most violent confrontations on Wednesday,
Greek police fired tear gas at hooded rioters hurling petrol
bombs as thousands joined the country's biggest protest in more
than a year.
The unrest erupted after nearly 70,000 people marched to the
Greek parliament chanting "EU, IMF Out!" on the day of a general
strike against further cuts demanded by foreign lenders.
"We can't take it anymore - we are bleeding. We can't raise
our children like this," said Dina Kokou, a 54-year-old teacher
and mother of four who lives on 1,000 euros ($1,250) a month.
In Madrid, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faced violence on
the streets of the capital on Tuesday, and growing talk of
secession in Catalonia as he moves cautiously closer to asking
Europe for a bailout, aware that such an action has cost other
European leaders their jobs.
In public, Rajoy has been resisting calls to move quickly to
request assistance, but behind the scenes he is putting together
the pieces to meet the stringent conditions that will accompany
rescue funds.
Rajoy presents a tough 2013 budget on Thursday, aiming to
send a message that Spain is doing its deficit-cutting homework
despite a recession and 25 percent unemployment.
Spain appears on course to miss its public deficit target of
6.3 percent of gross domestic product this year, and the central
bank said the economy continued to contract sharply in the third
quarter.
Rajoy is facing intense pressure from euro zone policymakers
to take tougher measures, particularly on freezing pensions.
On Friday, Moody's will publish its latest review of Spain's
credit rating, possibly downgrading the country's debt to junk
status.
On the same day, an independent audit of Spain's banks will
reveal how much money Madrid will need from a 100 billion euro
($130 billion) aid package that Europe has already approved for
the banks.
HEADING FOR A BAILOUT
Rajoy is gradually shedding his reluctance to seek a
sovereign bailout for the euro zone's fourth biggest economy - a
condition for European Central Bank intervention to cut his
country's borrowing costs.
He suggested on Wednesday that he would make the move if
debt financing costs remained too high for too long.
"I can assure you 100 percent that I would ask for this
bailout," he told the Wall Street Journal.
He also said he had not made his mind up on whether to allow
pensions to rise in step with inflation, which could cost the
government an extra 6 billion euros this year.
"We need to be sufficiently flexible in order not to create
any further problems," he said when asked about pensions.
His remarks, coupled with the central bank's warning on the
economy helped drive up Spain's borrowing costs, with the yield
on the benchmark 10-year bond jumping to 6 percent, a level seen
as unsustainable in the medium term. The index
of leading stocks fell 3.46 percent to a two-week low.
The Spanish government's drive to rein in regional
overspending as part of its austerity measures has prompted a
flare-up of independence fervour in Catalonia, the wealthy
northeastern region that generates one-fifth of Spain's economic
output.
Catalonia needs a 5 billion-euro bailout from Madrid to meet
debt payments this year, but Catalans believe they bear an
unfairly large share of the country's tax burden.
Artur Mas, the conservative president of Catalonia,
announced on Tuesday he would hold early elections in November
after Rajoy rebuffed his call for more tax autonomy.
On Wednesday Mas took things further, saying Catalonia
should also hold a referendum on independence, which the central
government says would be unconstitutional.
SAMARAS FACES TEST
With Rajoy under new pressure from the Catalans, his fellow
euro zone struggler, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, also
faced a major test, in the shape of a 24-hour strike called by
the country's two biggest unions.
Ships stayed in port, museums and monuments were shut and
air traffic controllers walked off the job. Trains and flights
were suspended, public offices and shops were shut, and
hospitals provided a reduced service.
Union anger is directed at spending cuts worth nearly 12
billion euros ($16 billion) over the next two years that Greece
has promised the European Union and International Monetary Fund
in an effort to secure its next tranche of aid.
The bulk of those cuts is expected to come from cutting
wages, pensions and welfare benefits, heaping a new wave of
misery on Greeks who say repeated rounds of austerity have
pushed them to the brink and failed to transform the country for
the better.
"My husband has lost his job, we just can't make ends meet,"
said Dimitra Kontouli, 49, a local government employee whose
salary has been cut to 1,100 euros a month from 1,600 euros.
Unions argue that Greece should remain in the euro but
default on part of its debt and ditch the current recipe of
austerity cuts in favour of higher taxes on the rich and efforts
to nab wealthy tax evaders.
But with Greece facing certain bankruptcy and a potential
euro zone exit without further aid, Samaras's government has
little choice but to push through the measures.