FRANKFURT, July 4 The euro zone's debt crisis
may have reached a turning point if agreements from last week's
EU summit are implemented correctly and with some help from the
European Central Bank, rating agency Standard & Poor's said.
Euro zone leaders agreed a string of measures designed to
finally get on top of the bloc's debt crisis last week,
including using joint funds to support Spain's banks, removing a
clause that which gave the bloc's bailout fund priority over
other bond holders and giving the ECB new supervision powers.
"The tide may be turning for euro zone sovereigns following
the June 29 summit," S&P said in a report. "These agreements
could help to stabilise the eurozone and staunch any further
weakening of sovereign creditworthiness."
But because S&P said it saw a substantial risk that the
agreements may not be put into practice. It left its euro zone
ratings unchanged and warned it further cuts could be on the
cards if promises were not followed through.
"We could take broader rating actions if we see recidivism
on the measures agreed to at the June 29 summit," S&P said.
Rating agencies broadly welcomed last week's decisions.
DBRS said on Monday that the deal could be positive for
Spain's banks, possibly sparing the country a rating cut that
would trigger additional collateral at the ECB.
S&P and its peers Moody's and Fitch have repeatedly stirred
market tensions during the European debt crisis with their
downgrades of euro zone member states.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; editing by Ron Askew)