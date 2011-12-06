BERLIN Dec 6 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Tuesday what a rating agency does is its own
responsibility when she was asked about a warning by Standard &
Poor's that it may carry out a mass downgrade of euro zone
countries.
Merkel said that European Union leaders would make decisions
at a summit later this week to win confidence. She said it was a
long process.
"What a ratings agency does is its own responsibility,"
Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin. When asked again
about the looming downgrade moments later, said she had nothing
to add to what she had already said.