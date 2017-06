The Fitch Ratings building is seen in New York May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

NEW YORK Fitch Ratings on Friday warned it may downgrade Belgium, Italy, and four other euro zone countries in the absence of a "comprehensive solution" to the region's debt crisis.

The ratings agency placed the ratings of Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland and Cyprus in credit watch negative, which means a downgrade is possible within three months.

