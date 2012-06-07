BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
NEW YORK, June 7 A Greek exit from the euro zone would trigger downgrades of several countries in the monetary union and a negative Rating Watch on all the area's sovereigns, Ed Parker, a sovereign ratings analyst with Fitch Ratings, said on Thursday.
If Greece leaves the euro zone, Fitch would immediately downgrade the country ratings of Cyprus, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Portugal and slap a negative Rating Watch on all euro zone sovereign nations, Parker said at a Fitch conference in New York.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 7 The Trump administration has ordered a review of sweeping federal land-use restrictions adopted in 2105 to safeguard the greater sage grouse, a once-ubiquitous prairie bird whose fate is tied to the health of America's vast but vanishing Western grasslands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the 60-day review of sage grouse conservation rules in a Wednesday conference call with reporters, saying Western governors have complained that federal implementation of the plan has