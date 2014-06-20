LONDON, June 20 The pace of rating upgrades in
the euro zone will be slower in future as fiscal progress
remains sluggish, Fitch's global head of sovereign ratings James
McCormack said on Friday.
Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's have in recent months
upgraded the ratings of peripheral euro zone countries such as
Ireland and Spain as the bloc emerged from recession and
concerns about the sovereign debt crisis receded.
"To move the ratings higher from here it's not going to
depend on where the bond market trades and where the yields
are," McCormack told Reuters Insider Television.
"It's going to be on the credit fundamentals. And there
we're not seeing a whole lot of progress on the fiscal side so
that's going to be a much slower progress."
