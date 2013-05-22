* Ratings agencies warn euro zone ratings still at risk
* Favourable market conditions may be temporary-Moody's
* S&P warns cheap cash creates complacency risks
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 22 Credit rating firms say they
could further downgrade the ratings of highly indebted euro zone
countries, putting their bonds at risk of being pitched out of
global indexes and reversing a fall in their borrowing costs.
The view from the rating firms contrasts with the sanguine
attitude of investors who, flush with central bank cash and
reassured by the European Central Bank's promise to take
whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the common
currency, have been buying lower-rated bonds because of the
higher returns or 'yields' they earn on them.
On the face of it, conditions for sovereign borrowers in the
euro zone are improving. Ireland and Portugal - whose bonds are
already rated as 'junk', or below investment grade - are
gradually emerging from international bailout programmes and
returning to bond markets for their borrowing needs, while
yields on benchmark bonds issued by Spain and Italy, two other
countries that have felt the heat of the crisis, have fallen to
around 2-1/2 year lows after hitting unsustainable peaks above 7
percent at crisis points last year or the year before.
Analysts say the recent market moves have been because
plentiful liquidity provided by the ECB and other major central
banks has outweighed unfavourable fundamental factors such as
the fact that most euro zone economies continue to contract,
while annual budget deficits and public debt levels remain
stubbornly high.
Ratings agencies warn that may change.
"The current favourable market environment is not something
that Moody's is sure will be sustained," Alastair Wilson, chief
EMEA credit policy for the agency, told Reuters. "The longer the
underlying problems - growth, debt, institutions - remain
unaddressed, the greater the potential for further shocks."
Rating firms have a track record of making decisions that at
times contrast with the market sentiment. In the past year,
Moody's reaffirmed a negative outlook for the ratings of
Ireland, Portugal and Italy, Fitch downgraded Italy, while
Standard & Poor's stripped France of its AAA rating.
The most recent example was last month's downgrade of
Slovenia by Moody's, just before the country avoided a bailout
by selling $3.5 billion of bonds in a sale that attracted
plentiful buyers.
The downgrade did not cause forced selling of Slovenian
bonds as they are not part of major bond indexes, but a similar
move on larger countries is likely to be more damaging.
Rated only one notch above junk by Moody's and Standard &
Poor's, Spain is most at risk of forced selling, since some
institutional investors only hold investment grade bonds or
constituents of investment-grade bond indexes.
"They were not at all shy of junking Slovenia, and this
could change market perception of how high the bar is to junk
Spain," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank in
New York.
Data on how many funds are tracking the bond indexes Spain
is part of is not readily available. An exclusion from all
indexes could cause 30-40 billion euros of selling - 5-6 percent
of outstanding central government debt, JPMorgan estimates.
Analysts say domestic banks and foreign hedge funds - using
the cheap cash available - are likely to step in and buy the
bonds that institutional investors sell, but they would demand
more of a premium to hold Spanish bonds over safe-haven German
bonds.
"A year ago it would have moved the (German/Spanish 10-year
yield) spread by 200-300 basis points or more," said JPMorgan
strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
"Now, because of the ...(ECB) backstop and limited (euro
zone) break-up risks, a downgrade to junk would probably move it
by less than 100 bps, everything else being equal."
Still, 100 bps is how much the 10-year Spanish/German yield
spread has tightened in 2013 alone.
It last traded at about 285 bps. ING estimates such a move in a
short period of time could have knock-on effects on Italy.
COMPLACENCY RISK
Easy money conditions are intended to buy time for national
and euro zone policymakers to fix the structural deficiencies
that led to the debt crisis, the ECB says. But the risk is that
they do the exact opposite, Moritz Kraemer, head of European
sovereign ratings for Standard & Poor's, told Reuters.
"If conditions are perceived to be easy, the incentive to
engage in reforms may be reduced, which is the complacency
risk," Kraemer said. He added that S&P regards central
bank-influenced liquidity conditions as potentially "cyclical,
volatile and outside the immediate control of the sovereign".
The ECB has not printed money like the Federal Reserve, the
Bank of England and the Bank of Japan have, but it has provided
banks with unlimited long-term loans (LTROs) and created a
just-in-case bond buying programme (OMT), as yet untested.
"The ECB's willingness to support the market with LTROs and
the OMT is ... positive. However, it is not going to be able to
solve the crisis," Wilson of Moody's said.
Fitch Ratings did not respond to Reuters requests for
comment. The agency rates many euro zone countries higher than
its competitors.