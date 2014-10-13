LONDON Oct 13 Germany's economy is slowing but it will avoid recession this year and faces a less than one-in-three chance of losing its triple-A rating in the next two years, a senior Standard & Poor's official said on Monday.

"Whether Germany falls into recession this year, we say 'no', but clearly the economy is expanding more slowly," S&P's chief sovereign ratings officer, Moritz Kraemer, said during a webcast.

A key strength for Germany's credit rating, which is triple-A with a stable outlook, is its position as a big external creditor, he said.

"What we are saying is that the risk of a downgrade from triple-A is less than one in three in the next two years," Kraemer said. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by John Geddie)