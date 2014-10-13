LONDON Oct 13 Germany's economy is slowing but
it will avoid recession this year and faces a less than
one-in-three chance of losing its triple-A rating in the next
two years, a senior Standard & Poor's official said on Monday.
"Whether Germany falls into recession this year, we say
'no', but clearly the economy is expanding more slowly," S&P's
chief sovereign ratings officer, Moritz Kraemer, said during a
webcast.
A key strength for Germany's credit rating, which is
triple-A with a stable outlook, is its position as a big
external creditor, he said.
"What we are saying is that the risk of a downgrade from
triple-A is less than one in three in the next two years,"
Kraemer said.
(Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by John Geddie)