By John Geddie and Nigel Stephenson

LONDON Oct 13 The outlook for sovereign ratings in the euro zone may not reflect the risk of the economy turning out worse than expected, Standard and Poor's chief sovereign ratings officer Moritz Kraemer said on Monday.

"The risks are probably to the downside in the euro zone. The ratings outlook does not reflect it in such a clear way," Kraemer said during a webcast to discuss S&P's downgrade of France's rating outlook late on Friday.

"We have three positive outlooks and three negative outlooks. But if you look beneath just the mere numbers you will see that the sovereigns with a positive outlook in combination are economies which account for less that 3 percent of euro zone GDP, whereas those with a negative outlook account for a combined 38 percent of GDP."

S&P has a positive outlook on its rating for Ireland, Cyprus and Slovakia and a negative one for France, Italy and Slovenia.

S&P cut France's sovereign credit rating on Friday by one notch to AA from AA+, citing the difficulties the government is having in pushing through reforms and getting on top of the budget deficit. [ID: nL5N0IT0I1]

On the same day, Finland - one of the last top-grade sovereigns in the euro zone - lost its triple-A rating from S&P. The agency cited the risks of protracted economic stagnation because of an ageing population and shrinking workforce.

The International Monetary Fund last week cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year, warning of weaker growth in core euro zone countries.

Growth concerns have turned from the euro zone's most vulnerable southern states to its core with the bloc's largest economy Germany now sliding towards contraction.

Kraemer said he thought Germany would avoid recession this year, however, and he saw less than a one-in-three chance of a German rating downgrade in the next two years.

The euro zone's malaise is also fuelling expectations that the European Central Bank could eventually launch a large-scale bond-buying programme to give the economy a shot in the arm and lift inflation from near-zero levels.

Kraemer said increasing market expectations of this asset-purchase programme had pushed the ECB into a corner. "(The ECB) has all but announced Quantitative Easing intentions," he said.

"We think that expectations in the market are such that it would be very hard for the ECB to finally decide that QE would not occur because this would undermine the increasingly shaky confidence that we see in the marketplace." (Reporting by John Geddie and Nigel Stephenson, editing by Mark Heinrich)