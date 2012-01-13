The map of Europe is featured on the face of a two Euro coin seen in this photo illustration taken in Rome, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Following are reactions from euro zone governments to the downgrade of nine euro zone countries by Standard & Poor's on Friday.

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTRY

"The government takes note of today's announcement by Standard & Poor's. Our determination to strengthen Germany's public finances and to work towards the resolution of the sovereign debt crisis in the Eurozone is beyond doubt. The same holds for our partners in the region.

"By implementing the conclusions of the summit and anchoring concrete fiscal rules in a binding agreement, we will stabilise the public finances of the Eurozone's members, helping to restore and maintain market confidence in a sustainable manner. Recent developments have shown that the markets are honouring these efforts."

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN

"Clearly, this is not a disaster. It is as if you asked a student who got 20 of 20 in school for a very long time whether dropping to 19 was a disaster. No, it's an excellent grade."

PORTUGUESE FINANCE MINISTRY

"The Portuguese government regrets S&P's decision. As far as the government can see, this represents a significant break with practice. In truth, S&P appears to have substituted its individual country analysis with a systemic analysis of the euro zone, which does not adequately reflect national realities. The Portuguese government believes that S&P's decision represents a series of inconsistencies in comparison with previous positions and reports by S&P."

AUSTRIAN CENTRAL BANK CHIEF EWALD NOWOTNY

"An assessment that brings a downgrading for all AAA euro area countries other than Germany cannot be argued conclusively on the basis of economic fundamentals, and it is not in line with the views of other rating agencies. In its downgrading round, S&P has also downgraded the rating of Austria even though Austria's positive interest rate differential against Germany (10-year spreads) actually improved significantly last week from more than 150 basis points to somewhat more than 100 basis points.

"The individual assessment by Standard & Poor's should neither be overrated nor ignored. The structure of the Austrian economy is well-balanced; output has been evolving dynamicallyat above-average rates; Austria has a sizeable current account surplus; and it is the EU country with the lowest unemployment rate. At the same time, Austria is faced with the fundamental challenge of continuing and intensifying the measures taken to consolidate the budget and ensure the sustainability of the business model of Austrian banks active in Central and Eastern Europe."

DUTCH FINANCE MINISTRY SPOKESMAN

"In substance, we never go into detail about a declaration by the rating agencies. But in general this news confirms our concerns about the European debt crisis and its possible implications for the Netherlands. The news comes as no surprise. This underlines the importance of growth-enhancing structural reforms and the fact that it is essential that this government stays on track when it comes to putting government finances in order. The Netherlands has a strong interest in adequately addressing this (debt) crisis. It is no coincidence that the Netherlands has made concrete proposals to find a solution to the crisis. That is what we are working hard on now."

AUSTRIAN GOVERNMENT STATEMENT

"It is incomprehensible when one of three U.S. ratings agencies goes it alone and decides to downgrade the ratings of euro zone countries or give them a negative outlook.

"The ratings agency (S&P) cites the impact of the current economic situation in the overall euro zone as another reason for its view. The unequal judgment of previously AAA-rated individual euro zone member countries seems incomprehensible when solutions were and are being worked on in close coordination."

ESTONIAN FINANCE MINISTER JURGEN LIGI

"Of course, in Europe competitiveness and structural reforms issues are dealt in parallel, but this does not soften the need for putting state finances into order.

"The euro area seems to be much stronger already now than some other major economies and reforms at the level of member states and as well as at the European level, are at least moving in the right direction."