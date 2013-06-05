BRUSSELS, June 5 The euro zone's ESM bailout fund is likely to set a cap on the amount of money it can use for direct bank recapitalisation at between 50 and 70 billion euros, a euro zone document showed on Wednesday.

Euro zone leaders decided in June 2012 that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which has a lending capacity of 500 billion euros, should be able to directly recapitalise banks if a government is unable to raise sufficient funds on its own because market borrowing could endanger the sustainability of its public debt. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Andrew Roche)