BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
ATHENS Oct 29 The recapitalisation of Greece's four big banks will be successful and the pertinent law will be voted in parliament by Sunday, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said on Thursday.
"All preconditions are there for a successful conclusion of the process," Dragasakis told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. "We expect the final results from the ECB on Saturday and until Sunday the (recapitalisation) law will be approved."
The European Central Bank is assessing the capital needs of National Bank NBGr.AT, Piraeus BOPr.AT, Alpha Bank ACBr.AT and Eurobank EURBr.AT. Results of the health check will be released on Saturday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)