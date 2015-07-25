BERLIN, July 25 Germany is willing to discuss
the creation of a euro zone finance minister who would have his
own budget and raise extra taxes, the German magazine Der
Spiegel reported on Saturday.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last month
laid out a vision for tighter joint control over the currency
zone's economies, including a common euro zone treasury one day.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is open to the
idea to transfer "substantial financial resources" from his tax
revenues to a separate budget of the monetary union, sources in
the finance ministry told the magazine.
One option could be that the 19 euro zone member countries
would transmit parts of their national revenues from income and
value-added tax to such a euro zone budget, the report said.
The euro zone finance minister could also get the right to
put a surcharge on taxes, which would amount to the creation of
a "euro tax", it added.
"We are ready to discuss these issues seriously", the
magazine quoted a German finance ministry source as saying.
A spokeswoman for Schaeuble neither confirmed nor denied the
report, saying the discussion on the creation of such a separate
fiscal capacity for the euro zone was just beginning.
"Individual elements under discussion have to be seen in the
overall context and they would also require changes to the
European treaties," the spokeswoman said.
"In this regard, the talk of a 'euro tax' is completely
misleading," she added.
European Parliament lawmaker Elmar Brok, a leading member of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party, told the
magazine: "The euro zone has to think about its own tax."
In a report issued in cooperation with the European Central
Bank and other EU bodies, Juncker last month proposed more help
for states in distress, combined with tougher discipline for
countries that miss fiscal targets.
The so-called "Five Presidents' Report" recommended "quick
fix" steps that could be introduced in the next two years, such
as setting up a common bank deposit insurance system and
promoting competitiveness, as well as longer term ideas such as
a common euro zone treasury.
