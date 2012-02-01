* Italy, Spain making underestimated reform strides
* Italy tackles pensions, Spain reins in labour costs
* Big tests still to come as headwinds stiffen
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Jan 31 Another European summit, another
bland commitment to boost growth and employment that even one of
the participants privately dismissed as unimportant.
It is true that communiques do not create jobs.
But investors might not be giving enough credit to
governments that, away from the summit spotlight, are at last
forcing through long-shunned reforms to increase economic growth
and thus tackle one of the root causes of the euro zone crisis.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, a caretaker technocrat,
and his recently elected opposite number in Spain, Mariano
Rajoy, were both making very encouraging progress, said Riccardo
Barbieri, chief European economist at Mizuho International in
London.
Italy and Spain matter because of their size. Greece is
negotiating a big reduction of its debt as part of a second
international bailout and markets fear Portugal might have to
follow suit. But together they account for no more than 5
percent of euro zone output.
Spain and Italy, by contrast, have economies that are simply
too big to bail out.
"If Monti is allowed to continue his work, given the pace at
which he is going, within a year Italy could be a different
place in terms of potential," Barbieri said.
PENSIONS SHAKE-UP
Monti, a former European competition commissioner, wants to
galvanise Italy's sclerotic economy by deregulating closed
professions and services and lowering costs to increase
competitiveness.
Financial markets have been riveted by the euro zone's drive
to restore fiscal discipline.
However, Gilles Moec, an economist at Deutsche Bank in
London, said Italy's problem was not its primary budget balance
- before interest payments - but rather how to make its big
public debt easier to carry by increasing potential gross
domestic product growth. And that was exactly what Monti was
doing.
"The problem is you don't see 'structural GDP'. It's very
hard to sift out the results of those policies in the short run,
so the market will always have trouble pricing in these reforms
even if they're extremely important," Moec said.
Take pensions. As a result of Monti's reforms, Italy's
retirement age will rise to 67 before Germany's does. And
pensions will no longer be linked to a worker's final salary.
"In one shot they did what a lot of us have been advocating
for years," Barbieri said. "And ultimately it was swallowed by
the trades unions and by everyone. It was a huge step forward."
Joerg Kraemer, chief economist for Commerzbank in Frankfurt,
said Monti's reforms could be considered exemplary for many
countries, including Germany.
"The reforms will reduce pension expenditure as a proportion
of Italian GDP over the coming years, whereas for most of the
industrialised countries the opposite is true," he said in a
note.
Spain has made equally important progress on a different
front: a recent far-reaching national wage agreement between the
country's employers and two main unions clearly sets Spain on
the path towards restoring competitiveness, Moec said.
Under the pact, wage growth will in principle be capped to
0.5 percent this year and 0.6 percent in 2013, well below the
expected inflation rate. Real wages will fall.
Spain and Ireland have led the way in reducing unit labour
costs since the onset of the financial crisis, Eurostat figures
show.
Moec said investors had also not fully appreciated Spain's
progress in cutting its current account deficit from a peak of
11 percent of GDP in 2007 to 3.4 percent in the third quarter of
2011.
"It's a massive adjustment. A lot has already been done and
it's something that's probably been missed by the market," he
said. "It's not as though the adjustment has to start from
scratch."
MARATHON NOT A SPRINT
Elwin de Groot and Wouter Reijngoud, economists at Rabobank,
agreed that Spain had made strides in shrinking its external
deficit, reducing unit labour costs and raising productivity.
But barriers to doing business and slow innovation continued
to hurt its competitiveness. Preventing long-term unemployment
from becoming entrenched was also a huge structural challenge.
De Groot and Reijngoud were not overly impressed either by
Spain's fellow strugglers on the euro zone fringe.
"Overall, we conclude that the reform pace in the euro
zone's periphery has been disappointingly slow and/or
ineffective," they said in a report.
To be sure, early successes for Monti and Rajoy are no
guarantee of future triumphs.
Monti's acid test will be whether he can persuade labour
unions to accept reduced job security in return for a stronger
social safety net. Rajoy needs to bolster Spain's banks and rein
in the deficits of powerful regional governments.
And they have to do so under the glare of the markets at a
time when quasi-recession and enforced austerity are straining
the social fabric.
"There is huge pressure on these economies from rising bond
yields, the credit crunch, fiscal tightening and a loss of
confidence on the part of economic agents: all of this makes for
an extremely challenging environment in which to bring these
economies back to growth," Barbieri with Mizuho said.