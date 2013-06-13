BERLIN, June 13 Klaus Regling, the head of the
euro zone's bail out funds, has lashed out at the International
Monetary Fund (IMF), saying it made a mockery of Europe's budget
rules and should not play a role in the longer term in euro zone
rescue packages.
Regling told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an
interview to appear on Friday that the so-called troika of the
IMF, European Central Bank and European Commission, which has
come to the rescue of several euro zone states, should be broken
up eventually.
In the short and medium term the IMF should remain involved
because of its experience with help programmes, but long term
"euro zone states must decide aid programmes themselves," he
told the paper.
Earlier this month the IMF said some aspects of the first
aid package to Athens might have been handled better, starting
with a restructuring of Greek privately held debt already in
2010. It added that delaying this had pushed an extra burden on
euro zone taxpayers, triggering a war of words with the European
Commission.
The IMF also admitted it miscalculated the effects of
aggressive fiscal belt-tightening on Greece and said it would be
more reluctant to impose pain on citizens of crisis-afflicted
nations.
"The IMF has made a mockery of the stability and growth pact
and claims it is responsible for growth. In doing this it is not
only creating a false contrast, it is also showing above all it
does not understand the rules of our single currency bloc,"
Regling said.
Asked about the possibility of a further debt write down for
Greece, Regling said further aid could only be discussed from
the middle of 2014, once Greece had fulfilled certain
conditions.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Ron Askew)