Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HELSINKI Aug 3 EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday that financial markets may have initially misunderstood the European Central Bank's decision a day earlier.
"The market has been negative and skeptical. It seems the European Central Bank's very important decision yesterday may not have been understood correctly," Rehn told Finnish broadcaster MTV3, according to its website.
The ECB kept euro zone interest rates at a record low 0.75 percent but indicated it may again start buying government bonds to help lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
But ECB President Mario Draghi indicated such bond buying wasn't likely before September, and only if countries asked to use the euro zone's rescue funds and accepted strict conditions and supervision.
On Friday, Spanish 10-year yields were 13 basis points higher on the day at 7.36 percent. Italian yields were steady at 6.33 percent. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.