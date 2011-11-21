* EU commissioner says Europe should be under "no illusions"

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS, Nov 21 Europe's sovereign debt crisis is hurting the core of the 17-country euro zone, the EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner said on Monday, warning there should be "no illusions" about its potential long-term impact.

Echoing other senior EU officials who have said that the lack of investor confidence and rising sovereign bond yields are now systemic across the euro zone, Olli Rehn said Europe's economies could risk becoming irrelevant if they failed to act.

"This crisis is hitting the core of the euro zone, we should have no illusions about this," Rehn told a seminar in Brussels.

"Without a dynamic and growing economy, Europe would risk becoming irrelevant on the global scene," he said.

Borrowing costs for both Spain and Italy hit levels considered unsustainable last week before the European Central Bank stepped in to stabilise the market. French 10-year bond yields have also ballooned, pushing the spread over German benchmark Bunds to new euro-era highs.

Yields on Austrian 10-year bonds have also been pushed higher, with the spread over German Bunds widening, and Dutch and Finnish 10-year bonds, usually considered almost as safe as German debt, have also risen.

Rehn defended austerity measures demanded by the European Commission that are aimed at rebuilding confidence but which have in some cases hit economic growth, deepening the crisis.

He said there was no substitute for such tighter budget strategies, although he conceded that the slowing world economy and a possible recession in Europe will mean improving public finances will take longer.

"One simply cannot build a growth strategy on accumulating more debt, when the capacity to service the current debt is questioned by the markets," Rehn said. "One cannot force foreign creditors to lend more money, if they don't have the confidence to do it."

IMF CALL FOR INTEGRATION

One way out of the crisis would be closer fiscal union to better underpin the euro, said Luc Everaert, division chief for euro area policies at the International Monetary Fund.

"One of the best projects that could be put on the table is fiscal integration of the euro area," Everaert said. "This is, at the same time, the way to solve the uncertainty surrounding the crisis and also to provide some impetus to the growth agenda," he said at the same seminar as Rehn.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urged euro zone states last week to complete the euro's monetary union with economic and fiscal integration. But stripping euro zone parliaments of control of taxation and spending will be a hard sell at a time of increasing scepticism towards the EU.

Rehn urged EU members to focus on growth and said that implementing EU single-market reforms would increase total European Union output by more than three percent by 2020.

The single market, which aims to guarantee the free movement of people, trade, goods and services, remains incomplete despite its inception almost 20 years ago.

Rehn said half of the growth would come from completing EU laws aimed at making it easier for companies to do business anywhere in Europe, and promoting cross-border competition.

"Capitalising on our internal market is particularly attractive in the current context," he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Luke Baker)