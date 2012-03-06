PARIS, March 6 The euro currency area is in the grip of a mild recession but there are signs of improvement, European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

"While the euro area is currently in a mild recession there are at the same time signs of stabilisation. I am convinced that, as a result of our collective efforts, and if we keep up our recent decisive action, we can witness a turning of the tide in the coming months in the European economy," Rehn told a conference in Paris.

He also said that the risk of a borrowing squeeze in the EU area had been lifted thanks largely to the European Central Bank's long-term liquidity offer.

"The risk of a credit crunch in the european economy has been prevented," Rehn said.