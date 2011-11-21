BRUSSELS Nov 21 EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday that implementing EU single-market reforms would increase total European Union output by more than three percent by 2020.

Rehn also told a seminar in Brussels that Europe must push for measures that enhance growth and have a confidence-building impact in the short-term.

"Implementing a list of specific single market reforms would increase EU GDP by over 3 percent by 2020," said Rehn.

"About half of that would come from the completion of the implementation of the services directive," he said. "Capitalising on our internal market is particularly attractive in the current context." (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by David Brunnstrom)