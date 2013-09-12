VILNIUS, Sept 12 European Union lawyers say the
next, crucial step of the EU banking union, can be achieved
without a lengthy change of EU law required by Germany, but that
it must respect budgetary sovereignty.
The legal opinion, in a document prepared by lawyers of the
European Council who work for European Union finance ministers,
said the plan to create a single, pan-European agency to resolve
failing banks (SRM), an have the funds to do so, is possible
under the existing legal framework - something Berlin disputes.
The opinion will be discussed by EU finance ministers at an
informal meeting in Vilnius on Friday and Saturday during their
talks on how to push on the euro zone banking union which is to
boost growth and break a vicious circle between highly indebted
sovereigns and banks that finance them.
"Article 114 (of the existing treaty) may be a suitable
legal basis for the establishment of the SRM as long as such a
mechanism responds to a genuine need of uniform application of
the rules on resolution that could not be achieved through other
methods of harmonisation," the legal opinion said.
The existing law could also be the basis for creating a fund
to finance the closure of banks, ordered by such a single
resolution authority across the euro zone.
"Article 114 may be a suitable legal basis for the
establishment of the Fund provided that said establishment is
deemed to be indispensable for the efficient operations of the
SRM and an adequate mechanism to safeguard the budgetary
sovereignty of Member States is introduced," the document said.
EU policy-makers want the resolution fund to be financed
from contributions of banks, but until enough money accrues,
which may take up to 10 years, there needs to be some other
source of funds available.
Policy-makers believe the European Stability Mechanism, the
euro zone bailout fund owned by euro zone governments, should
play the interim role.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)