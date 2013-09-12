VILNIUS, Sept 12 European Union lawyers say the next, crucial step of the EU banking union, can be achieved without a lengthy change of EU law required by Germany, but that it must respect budgetary sovereignty.

The legal opinion, in a document prepared by lawyers of the European Council who work for European Union finance ministers, said the plan to create a single, pan-European agency to resolve failing banks (SRM), an have the funds to do so, is possible under the existing legal framework - something Berlin disputes.

The opinion will be discussed by EU finance ministers at an informal meeting in Vilnius on Friday and Saturday during their talks on how to push on the euro zone banking union which is to boost growth and break a vicious circle between highly indebted sovereigns and banks that finance them.

"Article 114 (of the existing treaty) may be a suitable legal basis for the establishment of the SRM as long as such a mechanism responds to a genuine need of uniform application of the rules on resolution that could not be achieved through other methods of harmonisation," the legal opinion said.

The existing law could also be the basis for creating a fund to finance the closure of banks, ordered by such a single resolution authority across the euro zone.

"Article 114 may be a suitable legal basis for the establishment of the Fund provided that said establishment is deemed to be indispensable for the efficient operations of the SRM and an adequate mechanism to safeguard the budgetary sovereignty of Member States is introduced," the document said.

EU policy-makers want the resolution fund to be financed from contributions of banks, but until enough money accrues, which may take up to 10 years, there needs to be some other source of funds available.

Policy-makers believe the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone bailout fund owned by euro zone governments, should play the interim role. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)