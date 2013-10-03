BRUSSELS, Oct 3 The European Union's Statistics Office published the following data on the volume of retail sales in the 17 countries using the euro and the 28 members of the European Union. MONTH-ON-MONTH Mar-13 Apr-13 May-13 Jun-13 Jul-13 Aug-13 EA17 Total retail trade -0.2 0.0 1.2 -0.8 0.5 0.7 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.8 -1.2 1.0 -0.5 1.2 -0.4 Non-food products -0.7 1.0 0.8 -0.8 -0.1 0.6 (except automotive fuel), of which: Textiles, clothing, -3.0 2.6 0.9 1.3 -0.2 : footwear Electrical goods -0.5 -0.2 1.0 -1.0 -0.2 : and furniture Computer equipment, -0.3 1.1 1.6 -1.9 -0.4 : books and other Pharmaceutical and 0.0 0.1 0.2 -1.2 0.8 : medical goods Mail orders and -0.8 5.0 -2.4 3.5 -4.2 : internet Automotive fuel in 0.9 0.7 0.3 0.6 -0.5 0.9 specialised stores EU28 Total retail trade -0.1 -0.3 1.3 -0.6 0.5 0.4 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.9 -1.7 1.4 -0.4 1.3 -0.6 Non-food products -0.7 0.7 0.9 -0.5 -0.1 0.5 (except automotive fuel), of which: Textiles, clothing, -2.1 1.3 1.2 1.0 -0.1 : footwear Electrical goods -1.3 0.5 1.1 -0.8 -0.6 : and furniture Computer equipment, -0.6 0.6 1.5 -1.6 -0.3 : books and other Pharmaceutical and 0.0 0.3 0.1 -0.7 0.6 : medical goods Mail orders and 2.1 1.5 -0.3 2.2 -1.5 : internet Automotive fuel in 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.6 -0.3 0.3 specialised stores YEAR-ON-YEAR Mar-13 Apr-13 May-13 Jun-13 Jul-13 Aug-13 EA17 Total retail trade -2.2 -1.1 0.1 -1.3 -0.7 -0.3 Food, drinks, tobacco -0.6 -2.5 -0.8 -1.9 0.1 -0.7 Non-food products -3.4 0.1 0.5 -0.4 -1.1 -0.5 (except automotive fuel), of which: Textiles, clothing, -9.4 3.3 0.5 2.9 1.3 : footwear Electrical goods -5.6 -3.6 -1.9 -3.7 -4.0 : and furniture Computer equipment, -3.0 -0.5 1.5 -0.9 -1.9 : books and other Pharmaceutical and -1.9 -1.3 -1.1 -2.3 0.4 : medical goods Mail orders and 2.8 8.3 4.4 6.0 2.2 : internet Automotive fuel in -2.2 0.3 -0.4 -2.4 -1.9 0.0 specialised stores EU28 Total retail trade -1.4 -0.8 0.6 -0.4 0.2 0.3 Food, drinks, tobacco -0.3 -2.8 -0.6 -1.4 0.4 -0.5 Non-food products -1.9 0.8 1.6 0.8 0.2 0.7 (except automotive fuel), of which: Textiles, clothing, -6.4 2.9 1.2 2.5 1.4 : footwear Electrical goods -5.3 -3.1 -1.1 -2.8 -3.1 : and furniture Computer equipment, -2.6 -0.4 2.0 -0.2 -0.9 : books and other Pharmaceutical and -0.6 0.4 0.0 -0.6 1.5 : medical goods Mail orders and 9.5 11.6 9.3 10.7 8.6 : internet Automotive fuel in -2.6 0.3 -0.7 -1.7 -1.7 -0.7 specialised stores