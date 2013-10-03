BRUSSELS, Oct 3 The European Union's Statistics Office published the following
data on the volume of retail sales in the 17 countries using the euro and the 28 members of the
European Union.
MONTH-ON-MONTH
Mar-13 Apr-13 May-13 Jun-13 Jul-13 Aug-13
EA17
Total retail trade -0.2 0.0 1.2 -0.8 0.5 0.7
Food, drinks, tobacco 0.8 -1.2 1.0 -0.5 1.2 -0.4
Non-food products -0.7 1.0 0.8 -0.8 -0.1 0.6
(except automotive fuel), of which:
Textiles, clothing, -3.0 2.6 0.9 1.3 -0.2 :
footwear
Electrical goods -0.5 -0.2 1.0 -1.0 -0.2 :
and furniture
Computer equipment, -0.3 1.1 1.6 -1.9 -0.4 :
books and other
Pharmaceutical and 0.0 0.1 0.2 -1.2 0.8 :
medical goods
Mail orders and -0.8 5.0 -2.4 3.5 -4.2 :
internet
Automotive fuel in 0.9 0.7 0.3 0.6 -0.5 0.9
specialised stores
EU28
Total retail trade -0.1 -0.3 1.3 -0.6 0.5 0.4
Food, drinks, tobacco 0.9 -1.7 1.4 -0.4 1.3 -0.6
Non-food products -0.7 0.7 0.9 -0.5 -0.1 0.5
(except automotive fuel), of which:
Textiles, clothing, -2.1 1.3 1.2 1.0 -0.1 :
footwear
Electrical goods -1.3 0.5 1.1 -0.8 -0.6 :
and furniture
Computer equipment, -0.6 0.6 1.5 -1.6 -0.3 :
books and other
Pharmaceutical and 0.0 0.3 0.1 -0.7 0.6 :
medical goods
Mail orders and 2.1 1.5 -0.3 2.2 -1.5 :
internet
Automotive fuel in 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.6 -0.3 0.3
specialised stores
YEAR-ON-YEAR
Mar-13 Apr-13 May-13 Jun-13 Jul-13 Aug-13
EA17
Total retail trade -2.2 -1.1 0.1 -1.3 -0.7 -0.3
Food, drinks, tobacco -0.6 -2.5 -0.8 -1.9 0.1 -0.7
Non-food products -3.4 0.1 0.5 -0.4 -1.1 -0.5
(except automotive fuel), of which:
Textiles, clothing, -9.4 3.3 0.5 2.9 1.3 :
footwear
Electrical goods -5.6 -3.6 -1.9 -3.7 -4.0 :
and furniture
Computer equipment, -3.0 -0.5 1.5 -0.9 -1.9 :
books and other
Pharmaceutical and -1.9 -1.3 -1.1 -2.3 0.4 :
medical goods
Mail orders and 2.8 8.3 4.4 6.0 2.2 :
internet
Automotive fuel in -2.2 0.3 -0.4 -2.4 -1.9 0.0
specialised stores
EU28
Total retail trade -1.4 -0.8 0.6 -0.4 0.2 0.3
Food, drinks, tobacco -0.3 -2.8 -0.6 -1.4 0.4 -0.5
Non-food products -1.9 0.8 1.6 0.8 0.2 0.7
(except automotive fuel), of which:
Textiles, clothing, -6.4 2.9 1.2 2.5 1.4 :
footwear
Electrical goods -5.3 -3.1 -1.1 -2.8 -3.1 :
and furniture
Computer equipment, -2.6 -0.4 2.0 -0.2 -0.9 :
books and other
Pharmaceutical and -0.6 0.4 0.0 -0.6 1.5 :
medical goods
Mail orders and 9.5 11.6 9.3 10.7 8.6 :
internet
Automotive fuel in -2.6 0.3 -0.7 -1.7 -1.7 -0.7
specialised stores