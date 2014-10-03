BRUSSELS, Oct 3 The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on
retail sales in August in the 18 countries sharing the euro:
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the previous month*
Mar-14 Apr-14 May-14 Jun-14 Jul-14 Aug-14
EA18
Total retail trade 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 -0.4 1.2
Food, drinks, tobacco 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 -0.9 0.6
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 0.0 -0.3 0.5 0.3 0.1 1.5
Textiles, clothing, footwear -0.3 -1.8 2.2 0.1 -1.3 :
Electrical goods and furniture -0.7 0.3 0.0 -0.5 0.8 :
Computer equipment, books and other -0.6 0.7 0.3 -0.4 0.6 :
Pharmaceutical and medical goods -0.1 1.1 -0.4 1.2 -0.8 :
Mail orders and internet 2.7 -0.5 0.7 1.2 1.1 :
Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.1 -0.6 0.2 0.2 -0.4 1.7
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the same month of the previous year*
Mar-14 Apr-14 May-14 Jun-14 Jul-14 Aug-14
EA18
Total retail trade 1.0 1.7 0.5 1.9 0.5 1.9
Food, drinks, tobacco -0.9 2.0 -0.1 1.6 -1.0 -0.2
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 2.9 1.5 1.4 2.5 1.9 3.6
Textiles, clothing, footwear 6.2 0.1 3.2 2.5 1.0 :
Electrical goods and furniture 0.6 0.6 -0.2 0.0 0.5 :
Computer equipment, books and other 3.0 2.7 1.2 2.4 3.3 :
Pharmaceutical and medical goods 2.0 3.5 2.0 5.0 3.5 :
Mail orders and internet 6.6 3.6 7.0 6.2 6.9 :
Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.1 -0.6 -0.6 -0.3 -1.8 -0.2
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)