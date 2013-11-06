* Sept sales down 0.6 pct m/m and up 0.3 y/y
* Sales of food and non-food product down, fuels flat
* Spain, Portugal and Slovenia drop sharply
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 Euro zone retail sales fell more
than expected in September, data showed on Wednesday, as
shoppers held back with purchases amid a slow economic recovery
weighed down by record high unemployment and tight access to
credit.
The volume of retail trade fell 0.6 percent on the month
after a revised 0.5 percent rise in August, the EU's statistics
office Eurostat said. Analysts polled by Reuters expected only a
0.4 percent decline.
Sales of both food and non-food products fell and the volume
of sales of automotive fuels was flat on the month.
Compared with the same period last year, September retail
sales were up 0.3 percent, following three straight months of
declines, the data showed.
Domestic demand in the euro zone is stifled by the bloc's
longest recession since the creation of the euro in 1999. It is
also dented by record high unemployment of 12.2 percent and
uncertainty over when the economy will pick up more strongly.
The decline in retail sales was especially significant in
the southern Europe, with Portugal recording an all-time low
with a 6.2 percent slump on the month and Spain's 2.5 percent
decline was the biggest since April 2012.
Slovenia, now at risk of needing international financial
assistance in case it fails to fix its banks and reform the
economy, saw a 4.0 percent fall month-on-month in sales in
September, the biggest decline since February 2009.
The European Commission expects economic recovery to get on
a slightly more solid footing next year, but domestic demand is
still weak as more than 19 million people in the euro zone are
out of jobs.
Weak consumer spending is also a concern for the European
Central Bank which is expected to keep interest rates at record
lows on Thursday despite a sharp drop in inflation, which fell
to a nearly four-year lows in October.