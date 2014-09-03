(Adds economist comment)
BRUSSELS, Sept 3 Euro zone retail sales slowed
as expected in July, data showed on Wednesday, adding to worries
about euro zone economic growth, which ground to a halt in the
second quarter.
The European Union's Statistics Office, Eurostat, said that
the volume of retail sales in the 18 countries sharing the euro
fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in July and rose 0.8 percent
year-on-year. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4
percent monthly fall and a 0.9 percent annual rise.
Eurostat also lowered its estimate for retail sales growth
in June to 0.3 percent month-on-month from the 0.4 percent
reported previously and to 1.9 percent year-on-year from 2.4
percent previously.
"July's 0.4 percent drop in euro zone retail sales volumes
fuels concern that recently weakening consumer confidence across
the euro zone is starting to lead to increased caution in
spending, thereby harming growth prospects," said Howard Archer,
an economist at IHS Global Insight.
The decline in July was mainly caused by falling sales of
food, drinks and tobacco. Sales slowed even though inflation had
reached just 0.4 percent year-on-year in July and slowed to 0.3
percent in August.
The European Central Bank wants to keep price growth below
but close to 2 percent and is trying to keep inflation
expectations from falling too low, to ward off deflation.
The ECB meets on monetary policy on Thursday. Executive
board member Benoit Coeure said in an essay published in Greek
newspaper Ta Nea on Saturday that the bank was ready to adjust
policy further if needed.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Larry King)