* Euro zone retail trade rises 0.6 pct in May
* Sales down on annual basis by 1.7 pct
BRUSSELS, July 4 Shoppers in the euro zone spent
a little more freely in May, but not enough to make up for big
falls in retail trade the month before and sales were down
sharply on a yearly basis as households struggle through the
bloc's debt crisis.
Sales at shops in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose 0.6
percent in May after falling 1.4 percent in April, the European
Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.
That was better than the 0.3 percent rise forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll, but still at levels not seen since
the 2009 global financial crisis.
The performance was worse than expectations on an annual
basis and retail trade fell 1.7 percent in May compared to the
same month last year. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent
fall.
"Europe's debt crisis is likely to have a lasting impact on
consumption," said Olivier Bizimana at Morgan Stanley in a note
to clients. "Consumers are facing falling net worth and
lingering economic uncertainty. The sovereign debt crisis has
dented households' financial wealth in core Europe," he said.
Sales in Germany, Europe's biggest and most resilient
economy, fell for the second straight month in May and the 1.2
percent increase in France was not enough to compensate for a
fall of nearly double that size in April. Spain painted a
similar picture.
While retail trade in Belgium rose 0.2 percent in May,
volumes have not posted gains since a modest rise last December,
and in separately released data this week, new car registrations
fell in June on an annual basis.
Euro zone joblessness rose to a record 11.1 percent in May,
leaving 17.56 million people out of work as companies cut staff
to deal with weak demand and governments look to reduce their
bureaucracies and bring down their budget deficits that
ballooned in the early, boom years of the euro.
In just one example of the worsening economic outlook, Air
France-KLM, Europe's largest carrier, said last month
it would cut more than 5,000 jobs to deal with limited growth
prospects, rising costs and the euro zone crisis.
A majority of economists expect the ECB to cut rates on
Thursday, in theory making it cheaper for the euro zone's
hard-pressed households and firms to borrow, in an attempt to
help revive the economy, but its impact will likely be limited.