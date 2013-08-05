* Retail trade drops first time in three months
* Sales volumes drop in Germany, Spain, up in France
* Thrifty shoppers show recovery's fragility
BRUSSELS, Aug 5 Retail sales in the euro zone
fell across the board for the first time in three months in
June, official data showed on Monday, highlighting the drag of
depressed household spending on the bloc's fragile recovery.
The European Central Bank hopes for a gradual overall
improvement later this year in the health of the 17-member
single currency area, likely to be driven mainly by exports and
a low interest rate environment.
France bucked the trend by registering an increase, but for
the bloc as a whole the volume of retail trade fell broadly in
line with expectations by 0.5 percent on the month. That
followed a revised 1.1 percent rise in May, the EU's statistics
office Eurostat said on Monday.
Retail sales dropped by 0.9 percent on the year, against
expectations of a 1.2 percent decline by economists polled by
Reuters, following a revised 0.3 percent increase in May.
Shoppers in the euro zone spent more on automotive fuel in
June, but it was not enough to offset a 0.6 percent drop in
spending on food, drinks and tobacco and a 0.2 percent decrease
in purchases of non-food items such as electronics, clothing and
else.
The bloc's largest economy Germany saw a 1.5 percent monthly
fall in retail sales in June, the biggest decline since
December last year, and sales volume in Spain was down 0.8
percent.
France, the bloc's second largest economy, registered a 0.6
percent increase, following a 1.6 percent jump in May.
Across Europe, households are dealing with the aftermath of
the 2008/2009 global financial crisis and the euro zone is in
its longest recession since the creation of the euro in 1999.
Weak consumer spending is a concern for the ECB, which
lowered its main interest rate to a record low of 0.50 percent
in May, and said it will keep low rates for an extended period
to help recovery to gain traction.