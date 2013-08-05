* Retail trade drops for first time in three months
* Sales volumes drop in Germany, up in France
* Thrifty shoppers show recovery's fragility
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Aug 5 Retail sales in the euro zone
fell broadly for the first time in three months in June, data
showed, highlighting the drag of depressed household spending on
the bloc's fragile recovery.
The European Central Bank is hoping for a gradual
improvement later this year in the health of the 17-member
single currency area, which is likely to be driven mainly by
exports and low interest rates.
France bucked the trend by registering an increase in retail
trade, but for the bloc as a whole volumes fell 0.5 percent on
the month, in line with expectations. That followed a revised
1.1 percent rise in May, the EU's statistics office Eurostat
said on Monday.
The euro zone is in its longest recession since the creation
of the euro in 1999, which has led to record high jobless rates
and left households with less cash to spend.
Retail sales dropped by 0.9 percent on the year, against
expectations of a 1.2 percent decline by economists polled by
Reuters, following a revised 0.3 percent increase in May.
"The negative retail sales growth figure in June is probably
just a correction after the strong increase in May and not the
start of a renewed downward trend," said Peter Vanden Houte,
chief euro zone economist at ING.
Shoppers in the euro zone spent more on automotive fuel in
June, but it was not enough to offset a 0.6 percent drop in
spending on food, drink and tobacco and a 0.2 percent decrease
in purchases of other items such as electronics, clothing and
internet goods.
Retail sales in the bloc's largest economy Germany fell 1.5
percent, the biggest monthly drop since December last year.
France, the second largest, registered a 0.6 percent
increase. Consumer spending data last week from French
statistics office Insee, which unlike Eurostat includes energy
costs, showed a fall of 0.8 percent.
The euro zone as a whole registered a modest rise over the
second quarter which Howard Archer, IHS European economist, said
could indicate an improving consumer mood.
In June, unemployment rates fell for the first time in more
than two years, adding to signs the bloc may make a muted
economic recovery later this year.
To aid that process, the ECB cut its main interest rate to a
record low of 0.50 percent in May and has said it will keep
rates low for an extended period, in part to boost weak consumer
spending.
"All in all, most figures published recently continue to
confirm the expectation of a subdued and fragile recovery in the
second half of 2013," said Vanden Houte.