* August sales up 0.7 pct m/m and down 0.3 y/y
* Fuels and non-food products behind m/m acceleration
* Spain and Portugal shine among euro members
* Situation improving, analysts call for caution
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Retail sales in the euro zone
rose much more than expected in August and were revised up for
July as well, in a new sign that households could help sustain
the bloc's nascent recovery.
The volume of retail trade in the 17-nation bloc jumped 0.7
percent on the month, helped by demand for fuel, food, clothes
and computers, following a revised 0.5 percent increase in July,
the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.2 percent rise in
August and the previously reported July rise was 0.1 percent.
Domestic demand in the euro zone has been stifled by record
high unemployment and by uncertainty over the future pace of
growth after the bloc emerged in the second quarter from the
longest recession since the creation of the euro in 1999.
Weak consumer spending is a concern for the European Central
Bank, which kept its main interest rate at a record low of 0.50
percent on Wednesday, adding it was closely monitoring risks
surrounding the recovery.
The monthly rise in August, the peak of the holiday season,
was driven by a 0.9 percent jump in sales of car fuels and a 0.6
percent rise in non-food products, while sales of food, drinks
and tobacco fell by 0.4 percent after a 1.2 percent increase in
July.
Improving consumer confidence and low inflation bode well
for the recovery over the coming months, economists said, but
noted that household spending was likely to remain subdued for
some time.
"Suspicion remains that consumers will likely remain
generally cautious in their spending in the near term at least,
thereby limiting the upside for personal expenditure," said
Howard Archer, an economist at IHS Global Insight.
In Spain, where unemployment remains at a record high above
25 percent and the government is implementing structural
reforms, retail sales accelerated by 3.8 percent in August
against July, the strongest rise in a year.
Portugal, heading for an exit next year from an economic
adjustment programme signed with international lenders in return
for financial aid, saw retail sales surging by 4.8 percent
month-on-month, the strongest acceleration since January 2009.
The year-on-year reading for the euro zone showed a much
smaller-than-expected 0.3 percent drop for August, following an
also downwardly revised 0.7 percent fall in July. Economists
polled by Reuters saw a 1.5 percent decline.
Retail sales in Europe's largest economy Germany, now
waiting for a new government to be formed after an election
victory by Chancellor Angela Merkel's party last month, rose for
the first time in three months, showing a 0.5 percent rise.
"The situation varies between countries and German consumers
are in a generally decent position to spend with employment at a
reunification high and real incomes rising," Archer said.