BRUSSELS Oct 3 Euro zone retail sales jumped
much more than expected in August, data showed on Friday,
pointing to stronger demand from households that could help
economic growth in the third quarter.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said retail
sales in the 18 countries sharing the euro rose 1.2 percent
month-on-month in August for a 1.9 percent year-on-year gain.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent
monthly and a 0.5 percent annual increase after sales contracted
0.4 percent month-on-month in July and rose 0.5 percent on the
year.
Though volatile, retail sales data is a proxy for household
demand, one of the weaker elements of the euro zone recovery
that stalled in the second quarter.
Eurostat data showed sales of non-food products, and fuel at
petrol stations made the biggest contribution to the monthly
rise of the index in August, with the euro zone's biggest
economy Germany reporting the biggest gain of 2.5 percent.
In annual terms, sales of non-food products played an even
bigger role as their 3.6 percent year-on-year rise offset a 0.2
percent fall in the sales of food and the same drop in the sales
of petrol.
Both Germany and second biggest France recorded strong gains
of 3.1 and 2.1 percent respectively.
