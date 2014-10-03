(Adds economist comment)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Oct 3 Euro zone retail sales increased
much more than expected in August, data showed on Friday,
pointing to stronger demand from households that could help
economic growth in the third quarter.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said retail
sales in the 18 countries sharing the euro rose 1.2 percent
month-on-month in August for a 1.9 percent year-on-year gain.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent
monthly and a 0.5 percent annual rise after sales contracted 0.4
percent month-on-month in July and rose 0.5 percent on the year.
"August's jump in retail sales fuels hopes that consumer
spending could make a decent contribution to euro zone GDP
growth in the third quarter," said Howard Archer, economist at
IHS Global Insight.
"Retail sales volumes were up by 0.6 percent in the three
months to August compared to the three months to May. Barring a
very sharp correction in September, retail sales volumes look
likely to have grown by around 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter in
the third quarter," Archer said.
Although volatile, retail sales data is a proxy for
household demand, a central element of the euro zone's economic
recovery that stalled in the second quarter.
Eurostat data showed sales of non-food products and fuel at
petrol stations contributed most to the monthly rise of the
index in August, with the euro zone's biggest economy Germany
reporting the biggest gain of 2.5 percent.
"It may be that retail sales were lifted in August by people
determined to enjoy their summer holidays after a difficult
year. There may also have been a boost to retail sales coming
from squeezed consumers looking to make the most of the summer
sales in some countries," Archer said.
Economists said that among other reasons for the improvement
could be the very low euro zone inflation shoring up purchasing
power, and the fact that over the 14 months to August,
unemployment in the euro zone declined by 768,000 people.
Economists also point to the strong month-on-month growth in
spending in Germany, where unemployment is very low and real
wages are good, compared to other countries.
Other economists, however, preferred to point out risks,
saying this rebound might not last.
In annual terms, sales of non-food products played an even
bigger role as their 3.6 percent year-on-year rise offset a 0.2
percent fall in the sales of food and the same drop in the sales
of petrol.
Both Germany and France, the second biggest euro zone
economy, recorded hefty gains of 3.1 and 2.1 percent
respectively.
