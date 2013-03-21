FRANKFURT, March 21 The European Systemic Risk Board stressed on Thursday the importance of protecting the European Union's smaller savers for the stability of the financial systems.

Earlier this week, Cyprus' plan to tax bank deposits of less than 100,000 euros to help fund an international bailout that it needs to stay afloat caused outrage among its citizens and was rejected by the country's parliament.

The ESRB, designed to give early warnings and one of Europe's flagship responses to the financial crisis, said it shared the Eurogroup's view on the importance of fully guaranteeing deposits below 100,000 euros across the EU.

"Increased legal certainty for bank creditors regarding the priority of their claims would reinforce the resilience of the financial system," it said in a statement.

Financial markets are on tenterhooks as Cyprus tries to raise 5.8 billion euros demanded by the EU under a 10 billion euro rescue by Monday after the country's parliament rejected an earlier plan that included taxing depositors.

The European Central Bank gave Cyprus until Monday to raise the funds necessary to clinch the international bailout or face losing emergency funds for its banks and inevitably collapse.

The ESRB also said that fragilities in the EU financial system persisted, which made it vulnerable to adverse macro-financial dynamics.

The ESRB, which is chaired by ECB President Mario Draghi, is made up of mix of central bankers and financial industry bodies and is designed to take a bird's eye view of Europe's economy and flag up any emerging problems for relevant authorities to act on.

Critics argue it has no formal teeth and is therefore likely to prove ineffective. The ESRB argues, however, that its ability to issue public warnings means it can harness the disciplinary forces of the market.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)