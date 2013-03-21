MOSCOW, March 21 Cyprus is in talks with Russia
on investments in its banks and energy resources to reduce its
debt burden, as well as seeking an extension to an existing
Russian bailout loan, Finance Minister Michael Sarris said on
Thursday.
"The banks are the ultimate objective in any support we get,
so it'll either be a direct support to the banks or the support
that we get through other sectors will be channelled to the
banks, because this is our biggest challenge to recapitalise the
banks," Finance Minister Michael Sarris told Reuters.
Cyprus needs to find 5.8 billion euros ($7.51 billion) to
avoid having to impose a tax on bank deposits, a condition of
unlocking a 10 billion euro European Union bailout.
Sarris said that Cyprus was seeking a five-year extension of
an existing loan of 2.5 billion euros from Russia, and a cut in
the interest rate to 2.5 percent from 4.5 percent. He said
Cyprus did not want to borrow more money from Russia.
"There are no stumbling issues, there's just work to be
done. Understandably, if there is to be help, it has to be
connected with a number of economic activities," said Sarris.
Sarris was holding a second day of talks with Russian
officials after the Cypriot parliament on Tuesday threw out a
proposal to tax bank deposits. The islands banks remain shut to
prevent a run.