* Sales down 0.4 pct in Dec vs Nov, down 1.6 pct annually
* Economists had expected 0.3 pct monthly rise in Dec
BRUSSELS Feb 3 Retail sales in the euro
zone tumbled unexpectedly in December, the biggest drop in the
Christmas period in three years, data showed on Friday, as
rising joblessness and stubborn inflation undercut signs of a
stabilisation in Europe's sick economy.
Sales across the 17-nation single currency area fell 0.4
percent in December from November, well down from the 0.3
percent rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and were
down by 1.6 percent on an annual basis, the European Union's
statistics office Eurostat said.
That drop was the biggest since December 2008, the beginning
of the world's biggest recession since the 1930s, when retail
sales also fell 1.6 percent in the month.
European households cannot yet be relied on to help the euro
zone pull out of its latest slump. Joblessness reached a
euro-era high of 10.4 percent in December, while inflation
remains near recent peaks of 3 percent.
Industry data and business surveys suggest the collapse in
confidence from the euro zone's two-year sovereign debt saga has
largely stabilised and Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, will
probably avoid recession in 2012.
But Belgium entered recession territory after two quarters
of falling economic output at the end of 2011 and the wider euro
zone is expected to struggle through a mild recession this year.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott)