* Sales fall 1.6 pct on annual basis to 3-year low
* Joblessness holds households back even as climate improves
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 Retail sales in the euro
zone tumbled unexpectedly in December, the biggest drop in the
Christmas period in three years, data showed on Friday, with
rising joblessness and stubborn inflation undercutting signs of
a stabilisation in Europe's economy.
Sales across the 17-nation single currency area fell 0.4
percent in December from November, well down from the 0.3
percent rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
They were down by 1.6 percent on an annual basis, the
European Union's statistics office Eurostat said.
That annual drop was the biggest since December 2008 when
retail sales also fell 1.6 percent in the month at what turned
out to be the start of the world's biggest post-1930s recession.
European households cannot yet be relied on to help the euro
zone pull out of its latest slump. Joblessness reached a
euro-era high of 10.4 percent in December, while inflation
remains near recent peaks of 3 percent.
Even in Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, sales fell
1.4 percent compared with November and
shoppers stayed away from the malls in France and Spain, where
sales slid 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.
C onsumer confidence is also weak, despite rising
slightly in January from a 26-month low in December.
"We're not expecting any miracles from consumer
spending this year, simply because we haven't got a high enough
growth rate to generate jobs and stabilise the labour market,"
said Guillaume Menuet, an economist at Citigroup.
"The question is to what extent households draw down
their savings to maintain consumption," he said.
EU leaders at a summit on Monday promised to free
f unds to promote jobs and try to revive the
euro zone economy, a shift in their mantra that spending cuts
are the only way to recover from the euro zone's two-year
sovereign debt saga.
The European Central Bank's decision late last year to
provide cheap three-year loans to banks has
also helped to avert a freeze in lending that could have
deepened the downturn.
NOT SO WOBBLY?
In one hopeful sign, industry data and business surveys
suggest the collapse in confidence last year has largely
stabilised and Germany will probably avoid recession in 2012.
The euro zone's private sector economy snapped a
four-month decline in January and expanded, albeit very weakly,
according to a survey released separately on Friday.
"There's some momentum, as the first quarter is
starting from a less negative footing from the fourth quarter of
2011, but it is not telling us there's going to be growth, just
a stabilisation," Citigroup's Menuet said.
At the EU leaders' summit, the bloc's 27 countries
risked sending a mixed message to households by signing up to a
German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline that could
stifle policies aimed at sparking growth, economists say.
Belgium entered recession territory after two quarters of
falling economic output at the end of 2011 and the wider euro
zone is expected to struggle through a mild recession this year.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts a 0.5 percent
contraction for the euro zone in 2012 that the Washington-based
lender says could drag the world into recession.
High energy prices, pushed up by Iranian supply
concerns, have also made life difficult for consumers.
Consumer price inflation in the euro zone remained at
2.7 percent for the second straight month in January, above the
ECB's target of below, but close to 2 percent, which the
Frankfurt-based bank judges to be right for price
stability.