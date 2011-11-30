France's President Nicolas Sarkozy walk on stage at a ceremony for winners of the competition for the Best French workers at the Elysee Palace, in Paris November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

PARIS Squeezed ever tighter between a ballooning debt crisis and an April election that could knock him from power, French President Nicolas Sarkozy is taking a big gamble by acquiescing to Germany's push to hand more budgetary control to Brussels.

Sarkozy will endeavour to warm a disgruntled electorate to the idea when he addresses the nation on Thursday from Toulon -- the Mediterranean port where he railed against "mad" capitalism in a key speech as the 2008 financial crisis exploded.

The centre-right leader has been pushed into a corner by the fact that France's triple-A credit rating is in greater peril with every day that the euro zone debt crisis is left to fester.

Yet his new support for closer European integration is a risky move politically as he heads towards an election lagging a left-wing challenger whose camp is gleefully accusing him of handing sovereignty to unelected bureaucrats and financiers.

Left-wingers accused Sarkozy on Wednesday of selling out to the banks and one called for a confrontation with Berlin, setting the state for a bruising battle over the issue.

"It's going to be very complicated," said Stephane Rozes, head of political consultancy Cap. "If Sarkozy talks (in Toulon) about transferring sovereignty he'll have a problem in France. If he doesn't say it, he'll have a problem with markets."

Foremost in Sarkozy's mind is the growing risk of being hit by a rating downgrade. "If France loses its AAA rating, he will have dropped the French people off a cliff and there will be no choice but to change the lead mountaineer," Rozes said.

Finance Minister Francois Baroin said Sarkozy would present his ideas for EU treaty change in Toulon, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel set to do the same on Friday.

The duo are working on plans to give Brussels more coercive power over national budgets as a way to enforce fiscal responsibility but key details remain to be agreed.

When a French Sunday newspaper said Berlin and Paris were planning to give the European Commission "supranational powers" over national budgets, Sarkozy's office rushed out a denial, suggesting such intrusion would only apply to countries like Greece that are under EU/IMF bailout programmes.

Sarkozy's main rival for the 2012 election, Socialist Francois Hollande, was in Brussels on Wednesday to set out his own European vision and meet EU officials.

A senior Hollande ally, Jerome Cahuzac, head of the National Assembly finance committee, accused Sarkozy of "abandoning" sovereignty to the markets and credit ratings agencies.

"If this is about agreeing to hand sovereignty to a supranational body or a European government, we no longer follow him on this subject," he told Europe 1 radio, noting France's high debt had left it at the mercy of the financial sector.

"That France is obliged to accept this scheme that Germany has cooked up to run Europe proves that our country has been considerably weakened at the heart of the euro zone," he said.

Many critics say Sarkozy has given up too much to Merkel and got too little in return after he agreed a truce with the chancellor last week in his push for the European Central Bank to come to the rescue of troubled euro zone states.

Hardline Socialist Arnaud Montebourg said Merkel was destroying the euro. "The moment has come to confront Germany and defend our values," he told the Public Senate TV channel.

RADICAL IDEAS

The issue is just as sensitive on the right, with many of Sarkozy's Gaullist supporters opposed to weakening parliamentary control over the budget, and far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen campaigning on a dump-the-euro platform.

The euro zone crisis has become the biggest issue for the 2012 election as it has sucked in the economy, pushing up unemployment and borrowing costs and undermining the AAA status.

After months of crisis meetings and proposals have failed to stop a stampede out of euro zone bonds, Sarkozy and Merkel want to move towards a fiscal union and gives Brussels coercive powers to reject national budgets that breach EU rules.

European Council President Herman van Rompuy will present plans for treaty changes at a December 9 summit. EU officials say Paris and Berlin are exploring more radical ideas for fiscal integration among a smaller number of countries, if some of the 27 EU member states block treaty change.

Sarkozy's Thursday evening speech will lay the groundwork by discussing the causes of the debt fiasco, sympathising with public anger at three years of economic gloom and explaining why giving Brussels more clout could save the euro, according to advance briefings given to friendly newspapers.

The address comes a month after a rare television interview in which he sought to justify belt-tightening measures and explain the causes of the economic turmoil hitting France.

An opinion poll by Harris Interactive published on Tuesday showed people understand the risks of the euro zone crisis to the point that two out of three would not buy French bonds to finance the public debt under current market conditions.

After Sarkozy called this month for a two-speed Europe led by a closely integrated euro zone, the poll showed 64 percent of respondents value national sovereignty and think states should be able to act without permission from EU partners.

However, 45 percent said they recognised the need for more budget control from Brussels.

"The French are opposed to any more federalism, but a majority understands that they can not exit the crisis alone," Le Figaro newspaper quoted a Sarkozy aide as saying on Tuesday.

Before the debt crisis began two years ago, France enjoyed borrowing costs close to Germany's. At one point this month, Paris was having to pay twice as much as Berlin to borrow for 10 years.

In another headache for Sarkozy, unemployment -- the top concern for many voters -- hit a 12-year high in October.

The president is staking his re-election bid on being able to convince voters he is the best person to lead France out of the current turmoil.

There is symbolism in his decision to return to Toulon where on September 25, 2008, days after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, he preached on the dangers of unfettered capitalism and said the world had been crazy to let markets become all-powerful.

The problem three years on is that many voters see Sarkozy as far too friendly to bankers and the business elite.

"Choosing Toulon is a good idea on one hand, but the danger is that people will see this as just more rhetoric," said Rozes.

(Additional reporting by Matthias Blamont, Elizabeth Pineau and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Paul Taylor)