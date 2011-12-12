France's President Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech during the first meeting of accredited professionals at the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) in Paris December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in an interview published on Monday that there was no way the rest of Europe could accept Britain's misgivings about regulation for the financial sector.

In an interview in Le Monde newspaper, Sarkozy also welcomed the European Central Bank's actions to improve banking liquidity and avert a credit crunch, saying he hoped the actions of the central bank would allay unjustified fears about sovereign debt.

Regarding Britain's refusal to join Friday's accord on economic and fiscal reform in Europe, Sarkozy said he hoped that the deal would be ratified by summer 2012 and that he and German leader Angela Merkel had done their best to get Britain on board but could not go back on a drive towards tougher financial sector regulaton.

(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by John Stonestreet)