PARIS Nov 22 France and Germany will soon
propose modifications to European treaties in order to avoid
economic divergences in the future, French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said on Tuesday.
"We are soon going to make proposals on modifying the
treaties to avoid countries diverging in budgetary, economic and
fiscal matters," Sarkozy said.
Sarkozy will meet his German counterpart Angela Merkel and
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in the eastern French city of
Strasbourg on Thursday. He will also meet with Merkel in the
French port city of Marseille on December 8.
