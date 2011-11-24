STRASBOURG, France Nov 24 France, Germany
and Italy have total confidence in the European Central Bank and
its leadership to handle the euro zone crisis and will refrain
from making demands of it, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said
on Thursday.
"We all stated our confidence in the European Central Bank
and its leaders and stated that in respect of the independence
of this essential institution we must refrain from making
positive or negative demands of it," Sarkozy told a news
conference after meeting his German and Italian counterparts in
the eastern French city of Strasbourg.
Sarkozy, who has been pressuring Berlin to let the ECB act
more decisively to halt a rush out of euro zone bonds, said that
proposals to modify EU treaties, being seen as a trade-off for a
stronger ECB role, would be presented ahead of a Dec. 9 EU
summit. The modifications would seek to improve euro zone
governance and ramp up economic policy convergence, he said.
Sarkozy said that Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Monti had
invited him and Merkel to continue their three-way talks in Rome
in the near future, and they had accepted.
