BERLIN, March 18 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday the European Commission and
European Central Bank (ECB) had given assurances that the Cyprus
bailout deal did not violate European Union deposit insurance
rules.
Schaeuble added it was not surprising that the situation in
the Cypriot parliament, which must vote on the agreement, was
difficult. "I can well understand this," he said.
The vote on the deal - which includes a levy on depositors
in Cypriot banks - has been postponed from Monday to Tuesday
evening.