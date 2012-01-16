BERLIN Jan 16 Germany's guarantees of 211 billion euros to the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund are sufficient, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday, even after S&P downgraded nine of the currency bloc's 17 countries' ratings last week.

"It's sufficient. The heads of government and states have decided to get the ...permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to supersede the EFSF already this year," Schaeuble told German radio channel Deutschlandfunk.

"For the job that the EFSF has in coming months, the sum of guarantees is easily sufficient," he added, addressing concerns the EFSF may only be able to retain ist AAA rating with S&P through higher guarantees from the bloc's remaining triple A countries or lower lending capacity.

Schaeuble said private investors should not put at risk the overall goal of Greek debt sustainability by making too high demands.

Negotiations with the banks on a bond swap scheme designed to eat into Greece's colossal debts are expected to restart on Wednesday with Athens warning of catastrophe if they fall apart.