PARIS Jan 23 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that Germany and France were seeking to implement Basel III rules on bank capitalisation, rejecting as false a media report that they would seek relaxation of the rules.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Monday that the two countries would call for a relaxation of bank capital rules to stop lending to the real economy from being choked off, with a three-year delay to the deadline to disclose leverage ratios.

"What we are trying to do is implement Basel III," Schaeuble told journalists in Paris.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann, commenting on the economic outlook for the euro zone, forecast a recovery in 2012.