By Erik Kirschbaum
| BERLIN, March 30
BERLIN, March 30 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble has said savings accounts in the euro zone
are safe, adding that Cyprus is a "special case" and not a
template for future rescues.
In an interview with Bild newspaper published on Saturday,
Schaeuble distanced himself from comments on Monday by Eurogroup
chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who said the rescue programme
agreed for Cyprus - the first to impose a levy on bank deposits
- would serve as a model for future crises.
"Cyprus is and will remain a special one-off case,"
Schaeuble said.
"The savings accounts in Europe are safe."
Schaeuble said the problem in Cyprus was that two large
banks in Cyprus were in effect no longer solvent and the Cyprus
government did not have enough money to guarantee savings.
"That's why the other euro zone countries had to help," he
said. "Together in the Eurogroup we decided to have the owners
and creditors take part in the costs of the rescue - in other
words those who helped cause the crisis."
Schaeuble said he was confident Cyprus would be able to
completely pay back the help. "Cyprus's economy will now go
through a long and painful period of adjustment. But then it
will pay back the loan when it is on a solid economic
foundation."
Schaeuble said the euro was stronger today than at any time
since 2010.
"Yes, you could see that during the Cyprus crisis," he said.
"The entire turbulence did not have any impact on the other
countries in Southern Europe."
He said it was different in early 2012, when elections in
Greece caused interest rates across Southern Europe to rise.
"The financial markets have seen: we are better prepared
now. We've accomplished quite a bit," Schaeuble said.
He said he was against thinking about individual countries
leaving the euro zone. "What is more important is that we are
strong enough to keep everyone in the boat," he said.
"I believe that we will one day read in the history books
about this period that the crisis brought Europe even closer
together," he said, adding the continent was currently enjoying
"a very fortunate era".