* February indicator points to optimism among businesses
* Morale rises in France, but largely stable in Germany
BRUSSELS Feb 28 Confidence in the euro
zone's economy rose for a second consecutive month in February,
a survey showed on Tuesday, confirming a wider stabilisation
across Europe that policymakers hope signals only a mild
recession this year.
The European Commission's economic sentiment indicator rose
by 1.0 point in the euro zone to 94.4, better than the 93.9
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. The rise built on
January's increase, which was the first improvement in sentiment
since March last year.
In terms of business morale, the Commission's monthly report
came in fractionally worse than forecast, rising to -0.18
compared to economists' estimates of -0.15, lifted by managers'
optimism about future orders and production but dampened by
worries about exports.
That mixed picture was evident across the 17-nation euro
zone, with France reporting a 1.6-point increase in economic
sentiment, and rises in the Netherlands and Italy. But there was
barely any change from January's level in Germany, Europe's
biggest economy.
The Commission expects the euro zone's economic output to
shrink 0.3 percent in 2012, but the EU's top economic official
Olli Rehn sees a recovery in the second half of the year.
But the economy remains fragile.
Confidence in industry improved in February, the
Commission's survey showed. Optimism in services remained
unchanged from January, while fears about joblessness rose.
Unemployment in the euro zone is at record highs at about 10
percent of the working population and is expected to rise this
year as the currency area heads into recession.