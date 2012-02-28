* February indicator points to optimism among businesses
* Morale rises in France, but largely stable in Germany
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Feb 28 Confidence in the euro
zone's economy rose for a second consecutive month in February,
a survey showed on Tuesday, confirming a wider stabilisation
across Europe that likely signals only a mild recession this
year.
The European Commission's economic sentiment indicator rose
by a point in the euro zone to 94.4, better than the 93.9
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and a recovery to
October's level. The rise built on January's increase, which was
the first improvement in sentiment since March last year.
But business morale was fractionally worse than forecast,
rising to -0.18 compared with economists' estimates of -0.15. On
a national level, German optimism in the economy barely rose
from January, even if France showed some recovery.
"There are few signs here that a burst of economic growth is
going to help to solve the debt crisis," said Jonathan Loynes,
chief European economist at Capital Economics. "The indicator is
still well below the levels seen throughout most of last year
and consistent, on past form, with broadly stagnant GDP."
The Commission expects the euro zone's economic output to
shrink 0.3 percent in 2012, the second recession in just three
years for the currency area. But last year's political deal
among most EU countries to commit to budget austerity and the
European Central Bank's offer of near unlimited funds have
calmed markets and bought policymakers some time.
The green shoots of recovery are a turnaround from the final
months of 2011, when investors forced borrowing costs to
unsustainably high levels for Spain and Italy and depressed
business morale in the euro zone and the wider European Union.
The EU's top economic official Olli Rehn now sees a recovery
in the second half of the year if EU leaders can agree to a
large enough financial firewall to assuage any remaining
concerns about southern Europe's ability to honour its debts.
A stronger economic expansion in the United States in the
last quarter of 2011 and robust growth in Asia have also
maintained demand for Europe's goods, particularly those of
competitive Germany and its high quality manufactured exports.
"PLENTY TO WORRY ABOUT"
Still, the euro zone's recovery is fragile and there is wide
divergence between the fortunes of wealthy northern Europe and
those on the indebted southern periphery.
The closely-watched purchasing managers' index for the euro
zone, released last week, fell unexpectedly in February, missing
even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll.
The fragility complicates the task of EU leaders who are
meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to try and sketch a
path out of the economic slump and resolve the debt crisis.
The Commission's survey highlighted the difficulties.
Confidence in industry improved in February, while optimism
in services remained unchanged from January. Business's
employment expectations remained well blow levels of early last
year and Europeans' worries about hanging on to their jobs
intensified.
Unemployment in the euro zone is at record highs at about 10
percent of the working population and is expected to rise this
year as the currency area heads into its recession.
France reported a 1.6-point increase in economic sentiment,
and there were rises in the Netherlands and Italy. But there was
barely any change from January's level in Germany, Europe's
biggest economy, which nudged up 0.1 point. Spain saw sentiment
worsen and morale remained low in Portugal and Greece.
"With more fiscal austerity in the pipeline, the debt crisis
still unresolved and oil prices in euro terms breaching record
highs, consumers and businesses still have plenty to worry
about," said Martin van Vliet, an economist at ING.