BRUSSELS, Sept 27 Euro zone economic sentiment
defied expectations of stabilisation and again fell sharply in
September, underlining the economic gloom brought on by the
sovereign debt crisis as the euro zone sinks into a recession.
The European Commission's monthly economic sentiment survey
showed the index for the 17 countries sharing the euro falling
to 85 points this month from 86.1 in August. Economists polled
by Reuters had expected a flat reading on Thursday.
The data also showed that inflation expectations rose among
producers, the services sector and households alike,
complicating any possible decision by the European Central Bank
to cut interest rates and help the economy.
Separately the European Commission's business climate
indicator for the euro area, which points to the phase of the
economic cycle, fell to -1.34 points in September from -1.18 in
August, against market expectations of -1.19 points.
The euro zone economy stagnated in the first three months of
the year quarter-on-quarter and contracted 0.2 percent in the
April-June period. Economists expect another contraction in the
third quarter, which would take the euro zone into recession.
The Commission survey showed euro zone sentiment in industry
declined to -16.1 in September from -15.4 in August, and to -12
in the services sector from -10.8.
Sentiment among consumers fell to -25.9 from -24.6 and to
-18.6 from -17.2 in retail trade. Construction was the only
sector where confidence improved marginally, to -31.9 from -33.1
in August.