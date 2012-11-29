* Commission's business and economic surveys point to slight
improvement
* Positive signs may not be enough to pull out of recession
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 Economic morale in the euro
zone improved for the first time in almost a year in November,
but industry's reluctance to invest next year bodes poorly for a
quick recovery from recession.
Sentiment towards the bloc's economy rose 1.4 points to 85.7
beating forecasts and ending an eight-month run of falls, the
European Commission's monthly business and consumer survey
showed on Thursday, with Germany and France gaining strongly.
The Commission's survey of industry found expectations of a
1 percent fall in real investment in 2013 compared to this year,
however, casting doubt on European policymakers' predictions
that growth will return next year.
"The economic outlook for the euro zone remains pretty
dreadful," said Jonathan Loynes, chief European economist at
Capital Economics in London.
The euro zone fell into a recession in July-September, its
second since 2009, as French resilience failed to make up for a
slump across Europe and the three-year-old debt crisis dragged
on Germany, Europe's economic engine.
The debt problems that emerged in Greece in late 2009
following the global financial crisis and have since spread
through the bloc continue to reverberate around the globe and
hold back a lasting recovery.
The Commission sees 0.1 percent growth in the euro zone
economy next year, but the OECD and many international
economists see the recession continuing in 2013.
"We expect the euro area to remain in recession in 2013,"
Citigroup said in a research note this week, predicting more
interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank to try to
stimulate the economy, which generates a fifth of global output.
Consumer confidence also fell in the euro zone in November,
the survey showed, which is bad news because the bloc relies on
shoppers to drive around half of its economic output.
Economic sentiment in November was still better than the
decline expected by economists polled by Reuters, and the
Commission said confidence in industry increased significantly
by the first time since February, helped by orders.
That may be a sign that the euro zone, while struggling at
home with the debt crisis, may be benefiting abroad as the U.S.
and Chinese economies regain some strength.
Separately, the Commission's business climate indicator,
which points to the phase of the economic cycle, increased by
0.42 points to -1.19, and showed an improved mood across much of
the economy, including order books and output expectations.