* Industry confidence drops after four months of gains
* Services have a "much more unfavourable" outlook
* Economists say could mean a longer road out of recession
By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, March 27 Confidence in the euro zone's
economy worsened in March, falling after four straight months of
gains and suggesting a hard route out of recession, European
Commission data showed on Wednesday.
Economic sentiment in the 17 countries using the euro
decreased by a worse-than-expected 1.1 points to 90.0.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline to 90.4.
"The crisis atmosphere is back, uncertainty is back, and it
also shows that the euro zone is still a long way out of the
recession," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING.
"With these numbers we're heading toward another contraction
in the first quarter," he said.
Analysts said the survey may be the first to show some of
the impact of the Cypriot crisis on business confidence across
the euro zone, although the study makes no specific reference to
the fallout from the chaotic bailout that began following a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers on March 15-16.
Italy's inconclusive election last month, which has failed
to yield a government, also weighed on sentiment, economists
said.
"There have been new uncertainties due to the situation in
Italy, now Cyprus probably doesn't help," said JP Morgan Chase's
Greg Fuzesi, noting that the situation is preventing the data
from improving quickly.
The decline in confidence put a halt to a sentiment recovery
that had begun in November last year, undermined by a much more
negative outlook from manufacturers, who had been helping
Europe's economy through exports.
The euro zone's measure of the business cycle also reflected
this, posting a fall in March of 0.14 points to -0.86.
Factories worsened their evaluation of their past
performance and export order books, with the European Commission
saying they had "declined markedly".
Services also broke a trend of rising confidence since
October, with managers of everything from health clinics to
theatres lowering their expectations for consumer demand.
One bright spot in the Commission's data was the relatively
stable consumer confidence, which increased 0.1 points, due to
higher expectations by consumers of their possibilities for
employment.