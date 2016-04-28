BRUSSELS, April 28 Euro zone economic sentiment
improved more than expected in April and inflation expectations
among companies and consumers rose, data from the European
Commission showed on Thursday.
Economic sentiment in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose
to 103.9 this month from 103.0 in March, beating market
consensus of a rise to 103.4.
The improvement was due to more optimism in industry,
services, the construction sector and among consumers.
Separately, the Commission's business climate index, which
points to the phase of the business cycle, improved to 0.13 in
April from an upwardly revised 0.12 in March. The improvement
was, however, lower than market forecasts of a rise to 0.14.
Consumer expectations of price trends over the next 12
months rebounded from a slump in March and rose to 2.9 in April
from 2.1 the previous month, but remained well below the
long-term average of 19.3.
Companies' expectations of developments in producer prices
also rose to -2.4 from a revised -4.6 in March.
The European Central Bank carefully watches inflation
expectations in its monetary policy decisions. The bank aims for
inflation in the euro zone to be below, but close to 2 percent,
over the medium term.
Consumer inflation was flat year-on-year in March, up from
-0.2 percent in February. Eurostat will release its first
estimate of price growth in April on Friday.
