* Business climate brightest since April 2012
* Morale rises for 3rd month in row
* Economists see euro zone emerging from recession
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, July 30 Economic morale in the euro
zone reached a 15-month high in July as sentiment improved in
the currency bloc's four largest economies, underpinning
Europe's chances of a gradual exit from nearly three years of
economic downturn.
The single currency bloc of 17 countries is stuck in the
longest recession in its history and the chance of a swift
recovery are limited by record high joblessness and stringent
austerity measures.
But in a positive sign, the European Commission said on
Tuesday its economic sentiment index rose to 92.5 points in July
- its highest since April 2012 - from 91.3 points in June,
though slightly lagging market expectations of an improvement to
92.6.
Separately, the euro zone's business climate index - which
measures the phase of the business cycle - improved to -0.53
points in July from -0.67 in June, also the best reading in 15
months.
"Further clear pick-up in economic sentiment to a 15-month
high supports hopes that euro zone economic activity has
stabilised and could very well eke out marginal growth over the
second half of the year," said Howard Archer, European economist
at IHS Global Insight.
Confidence improved across all areas except construction,
with only one of the euro zone's five largest economies - the
Netherlands - deteriorating, by 2.0 points in July, while
Germany's reading rose by 0.7 points and France was up by 1.2
points.
The Spanish economy saw sentiment improving in June by 1.2
points to 93.5 points.
A rebound in consumer spending could would support growth
although the European Central Bank expects exports to be the
main driver of economic recovery.
Economists say July's upbeat data make the ECB unlikely to
cut interest rates at a policy meeting on Thursday, leaving its
benchmark interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent.
The rise in confidence in the industry sector stemmed from a
sharp improvement in production, with output expectations and
overall order books also improving.
Economists, however, say fiscal tightening in Europe, high
unemployment and tight credit conditions still give plenty of
reasons to remain vigilant.
"While it is encouraging to see that confidence is moving in
the right direction, there is still a long way to go before we
can realistically suggest that animal spirits have returned,"
said ING senior economist Martin van Vliet.